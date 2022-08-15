Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

MS stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

