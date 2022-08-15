Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 271,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,432. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

