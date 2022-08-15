Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

MS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 210,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,432. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

