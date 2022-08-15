Morgan Stanley Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.
TPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.
TPG Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.