Morgan Stanley Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TPG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

