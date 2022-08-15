Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $15.90 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $79.99 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $15.90 or 0.00066036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013710 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,432,993 coins and its circulating supply is 5,029,842 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.