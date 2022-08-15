Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $15.90 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $79.99 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $15.90 or 0.00066036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013710 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,432,993 coins and its circulating supply is 5,029,842 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.