Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $352.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $309.00 to $352.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

MCO stock opened at $322.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.63. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

