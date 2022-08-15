MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 5.8% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. 4,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,280,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Trading Up 14.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.