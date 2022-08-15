Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $351.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.