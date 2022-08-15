Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $255.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $222.67. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.