Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $362.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.13.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
