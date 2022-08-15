Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $801,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

