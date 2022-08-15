Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $490.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.40 and a 200 day moving average of $484.76.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

