Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

