Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.