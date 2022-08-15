Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 250.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $526.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.