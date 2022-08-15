Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $441.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

