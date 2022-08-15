Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $89.22 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

