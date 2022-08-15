MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MOGU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.68.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

