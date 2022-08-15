MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MOGU Price Performance
Shares of MOGU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.68.
MOGU Company Profile
