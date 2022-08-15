Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $100,371.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 57,586.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00126220 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

