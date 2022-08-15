Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,107,194 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.43 on Monday, reaching $175.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,996. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.