Mist 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $630,650.00 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Mist has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $630,650.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00128478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065784 BTC.

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

