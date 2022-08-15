Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.33% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $64,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.