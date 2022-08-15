Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,472 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $57,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,081.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $761.52 and a 200 day moving average of $924.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

