Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 334,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.33% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $64,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

