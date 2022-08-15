Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $354.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.69. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

