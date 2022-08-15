Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $64.72 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 506,746 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of General Motors worth $64,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $39.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

