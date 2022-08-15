Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $49.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $49,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 53,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 366,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

