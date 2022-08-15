Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $47.54 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,468 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of SS&C Technologies worth $47,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.71 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
