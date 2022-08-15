Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $44.64 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,733 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $44,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $147.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

