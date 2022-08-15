Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 373,040 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.02% of Antero Midstream worth $53,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 276,612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

