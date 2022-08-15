Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 170,834 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $45,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,265,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.59 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.