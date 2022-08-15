Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,267 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,031,000 after acquiring an additional 215,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day moving average is $315.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

