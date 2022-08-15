Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

MI.UN stock opened at C$15.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.55. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.94 and a 1 year high of C$24.57.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

