MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $2.22 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $117.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00009129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,856,898 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

