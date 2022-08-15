Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

