Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Microvast Stock Performance

Microvast stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,220. Microvast has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682,597 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

