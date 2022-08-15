MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $101,312.93 and $8.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 447,528,797 coins and its circulating supply is 170,226,869 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

