MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

