MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
