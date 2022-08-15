Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,852 shares of company stock valued at $56,952,471. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,364.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,219.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,305.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.