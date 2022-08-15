Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 241.5 days.

Metro Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.08 on Monday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

