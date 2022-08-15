MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MET traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $67.81. 3,965,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

