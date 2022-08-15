Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,398.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $51,398.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,591,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,591,058 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

