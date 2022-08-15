Metal Price Tops $1.46 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Metal coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $97.35 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00185860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00127057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035981 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

