Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Parametrica Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

META opened at $178.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

