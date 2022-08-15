Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after buying an additional 435,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

