Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,323 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of EMR opened at $89.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

