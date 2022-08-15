Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,017 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $223.12 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

