Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,017 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $506.51 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 556.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average is $503.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

