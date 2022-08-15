Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %
GE stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
