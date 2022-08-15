Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $249.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

